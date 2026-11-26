WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: While you're hard at work prepping all the Thanksgiving food this morning, a storm system is currently cooking to our south and will bring in some rain, wind, and maybe a little snow to the state between today and tomorrow. Rain will move in from the south beginning early in the afternoon for areas along I-94, then reaching I-96 by late afternoon becoming more widespread. Highs will be in the lower 40s but wind chills will be stuck in the 30s. The rain will continue overnight and into early Friday, with some snow possibly mixing in. Mild temperatures should limit any road impacts but there could be a dusting on grassy surfaces by Friday morning. Winds will be an issue, too, coming from the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. On Friday, the rain/snow will end by early afternoon in West Michigan. Rain totals in our area will add up to around 0.25" to the north, to 1" to the south, with higher totals towards the east side of the state. If you'll be traveling this weekend, Saturday will be dry but then another system will bring in more rain on Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly above average over the weekend in the middle to upper 40s. We then head into December with some quiet weather for the start of next week.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy early, with showers spreading in during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: E/NE at 10-20 mph, gusts 25-30.

TONIGHT: Rain with some snow mixing in. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Wind: N/NE at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning rain/mix, then cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Wind: N/NW at 10-15 mph, gusts 20.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

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