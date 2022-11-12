Today's Forecast: Snow showers & cold temperatures through the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Temperatures start off in the 30s today. Precipitation starts off as rain in southern portions of the viewing area, and will transition to primarily snow tonight through Sunday. Minor snow accumulations will be possible mostly along and west of U.S. 131, with a slushy mix expected on the roadways. Preliminarily, we think one to three inches may fall in these areas. Watch out on bridges and overpasses, as they freeze first. Daytime high temperatures remain in the upper 30s next Monday and Tuesday with wintry mix chances returning on Wednesday. Another system is set to move in middle to the end of next week bringing more chances for what looks like a more widespread snowfall. Get more by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Sharply colder temperatures, cloudy, breezy, blustery. Chance of lake effect rain/snow showers. Accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper 30s, and lower 40s. Winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Overnight lake effect snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Total accumulations of one to three inches will be possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube