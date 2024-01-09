Today's Forecast: Snow, rain and gusty winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Get ready for a busy stretch of winter weather for the foreseeable future! A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for all of West Michigan due to a messy mix of snow, rain, and strong wind gusts today. Precipitation will begin as snow through this morning, eventually switching over to rain for the region along and south of I-96 during the afternoon. Colder air drops in tonight, transitioning all precipitation back over to snow. There is still variability in the forecast since West Michigan is in the middle of the rain/snow freezing line. If that precipitation line moves more north or south, we could see drastically different accumulations for rain and snow. Click here for more information about today's storm. This system will be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later this week as things become more active and more like winter. Thursday we expect another round of snow, but with a lighter and weaker system giving only an inch or two of additional snowfall. Another bigger winter storm, with more widespread heavier snow and wind will likely impact the area Friday night into Saturday. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures this weekend and next week with accumulating lake effect snow. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers. Some rain showers will mix in at times especially throughout the afternoon along and south of I-96. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds east at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with gusty winds and snow showers, especially through the morning. Winds diminish through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. An inch or two possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Another winter storm arrives! Cloudy and windy with snow developing. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow showers. May be heavy at times! Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Breezy winds. Highs near 20 degrees.

