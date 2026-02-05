Today's Forecast; Snow Developing; Freezing Drizzle Late Day

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Slippery travel conditions will develop as a couple of systems move into West Michigan today and tomorrow. The first snow will bring snow into the area as the morning commute unfolds. Snow amounts will be relatively light; only on the order of an inch or two in most locations, though there will be higher totals in areas West of US-131 due to some lake enhancement. A batch of freezing drizzle is possible this afternoon into the evening, so expect the potential for hazardous travel conditions. Another round of widespread snow will likely be a bit more intense for the Friday morning commute, adding another 1-2" area wide. Dry air returns Friday afternoon into the evening. Friday's temperatures will climb into the low 30s by midday and will drop into the 20s during the afternoon. Another Arctic blast heads to West Michigan to kick off this weekend, with Saturday morning's temperatures just a little above zero and afternoon highs in the teens. Occasional snow showers will be possible this weekend, but much of the time will remain dry. A moderating trend is ahead for next week.

TODAY: Snow developing. Chance freezing drizzle afternoon into the evening. Highs: mid-upper 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Chance freezing mix. Temps hold in the 20s Winds: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Blustery. Morning snow. Turning colder by mid-afternoon. Highs in the low-30s. Winds: W 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Sharply colder. Partly cloudy, isolated lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the low-30s.

TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 30s.

