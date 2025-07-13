Today's Forecast; Smoky Sunshine and Comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are waking up to a much more comfortable morning across West Michigan. Today will be pleasant; featuring cooler and much less humid air with highs in the low-80s. An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY has been issued for Sunday, as wildfire smoke from Canada will filter into the Great Lakes region creating deteriorating air quality during the day. Steamy air returns again to start week, as high temperatures rebound into the upper 80s again starting Monday. We could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has around a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May! The precipitation deficit is more than 5" since January 1st. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: AIR QUALITY ADVISORY Smoky sunshine, cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms; warm and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube