Today's Forecast: Showers & storms this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: High pressure will be is in full control to start Frdiay, delivering mostly clear skies. Clouds gradually increase midday, leading to showers and storms Friday evening. Parts of West Michigan fall under a MARGINAL and SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms with the main threats being wind gusts over 60 mph and hail up over inch in diameter. Click here for an analysis of the severe weather potential on Friday. The severe threat ends around 10 P.M., with just a few showers left overnight. Dry skies return through the day on Saturday with cooler air again, back in the lower 70s. Showers and storms look likely again Sunday afternoon through Memorial Day. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms likely in the evning. Some may be strong to marginally severe with hail and wind. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds southeast 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms early, followed by lingering shower chance after midnight. Dry by sunrise under mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and a lingering shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, but increasing afternoon clouds. Shower and thunderstorm chances return by evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

