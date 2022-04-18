Today's Forecast: Scattered rain / snow mix showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures stay cooler through the middle of the week with highs only in the 40s. We're tracking our next system which arrives this morning. We expect some widespread snowfall before a transition to rain showers in the afternoon with perhaps some light grassy accumulations. We could have a few linger flurries Tuesday morning; otherwise, that is it for any snow chances this week. Warmer temperatures return by Wednesday with the chance of more rain showers developing by evening and overnight. By the end of the week, we may be back into the 60s to lower 70s for highs. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers changing to rain showers through the day. Light grassy accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds southwest/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering flurries. Lows at the freezing mark, 32 degrees.

TUESDAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers likely by the evening. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: A lingering morning rain shower; otherwise, dry and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

