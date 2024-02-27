Today's Forecast: Record warmth with sunny skies and possible stronger storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are more than likely breaking temperature records today, both record highs and record lows! It also brings more unsettled weather. Today's system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms behind the warmest air, which keeps early morning temps in the upper 40s near 50 and afternoon highs in the upper 60s near 70. There is a chance for strong to severe storms later this evening for much of West Michigan but especially our south and west communities. We are in a SLIGHT RISK for Muskegon, Kent, Montcalm counties to the south, as well as a MARGINAL RISK for Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta counties. With these stronger storms, damaging winds are the primary concern along with hail, lightning and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, the greatest chance is near the state line. Colder air wraps into West Michigan overnight into Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to light snow briefly making for an icy and possibility challenge morning commute with a flash freeze potential. The rest of the week will feature dry air settling in with sunshine and warming temperatures carrying into the weekend pushing daytime highs back into the 50s and 60s. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms that may be severe in the evening. Highs between the middle 60s and lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms with some possibly severe. Dropping temperatures transitioning rain to snow. Breezy winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain transitioning to snow with windy conditions. Dropping temps with highs starting in the 50s and settling in the upper 20s by mid afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube