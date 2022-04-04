Today's Forecast: Rain & snow mix with a Winter Weather Advisory

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another system with rain and snow showers developed overnight with a wintry mix directly impacting this morning’s commute. Allow for a few extra minutes of travel time first thing today. Accumulating snow is possible along and north of I-96. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted for Kent and Ionia counties to the north. 1" to 4" inches of wet heavy snow accumulations on grassy areas and elevated surfaces is possible. Expect slush on most road ways from Grand Rapids to the north during your Monday morning commute. Keep your umbrella and warm layers handy for this upcoming work week! The chance for rain showers and a wintry mix are possible in each day of this upcoming week aside from Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the 50s for much of this week. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Chance of wintry mix and rain showers in the morning, becoming mostly rain in the late morning. Rain will move out of West Michigan with mostly cloudy skies in the mid afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain accumulations up to a half an inch southwest of Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids to the north is where accumulating snow is possible, upwards of 3 inches.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. East northeast winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s. Rain will develop south of I-94 in the late evening or overnight hours, moving northeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

