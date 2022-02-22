Today's Forecast: Rain likely with mild temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding especially along the Grand River in Comstock Park and Robinson Township near Grand Haven. We expect mostly light rain into this morning and then freezing rain north of I-96 where the colder air in this system lives. We could see a tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation leading to difficult travel. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place into Tuesday morning through midday for Newaygo, Mecosta, Oceana, Montcalm, Ionia, Kent, and Muskegon counties. Along and south of I-96, we will see mainly all rain, ranging between a half inch and three quarters of an inch through Tuesday night with some possible rumbles of thunder. High temperatures drop back into the 20s behind this system leading to cloudy, cold and dry conditions Wednesday before light snow chances arrive Thursday night into Friday. Bundle up, stay safe and make it a great week!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain around and south of I-96 to a wintry mix, mainly freezing rain around and north of I-96. Variable breezy winds. Minor rain accumulation and possible ice accumulation causing difficult travel. Highs in the 30s northward and 50s southward.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some lake effect flurries possible. Lows in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a possible early morning flurry. Highs in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening snow chances developing. Highs in the middle 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

