Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with a bit warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies are in the forecast this morning, along with temperatures in the 40s. Our stretch of beautiful weather is likely to extend into today and Thursday. Sunshine will be on full-blast as temperatures soar to the middle to upper 70s. A few locations could even hit 80 degrees by the end of this week! The chance of rain returns on Friday and into this upcoming weekend. Showers are expected to be hit-or-miss on Friday. A pop-up shower is possible on Saturday, however most of us will stay dry all day long with high temperatures in the 70s! Scattered showers are possible on Sunday for Mother’s Day, with highs in the upper 60s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY / MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

