Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A chilly start to the day as we sit under clear skies and temperatures only in the 30s! We expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the middle 60s. A few showers and brief thunderstorms are possible overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, mainly along and north of I-96. Temperatures rise even further Wednesday with highs near 70. There will be moments of sunshine for the start of Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. West Michigan currently falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather, with the primary concerns being damaging winds around 60 mph and hail around one inch. Cooler air settles back into the region on Thursday along with strong wind gusts. Thursday and Friday will feature high temperatures in the upper 40s, with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance for a few brief showers and storms...especially north of I-96. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some on the strong to severe side in the afternoon and again in the evening. Primary concerns are damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs near 70. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with early morning shower chances. Partly cloudy by afternoon and windy. Highs in lower 60s after midnight, then falling throughout the day into the 40s. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

