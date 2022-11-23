Today's Forecast: Plenty of sun & a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: If you're hoping for a good "thaw", this week is for you! Warmer temperatures settle back into the region this week, with daytime highs rising back to the 40s. This will encourage some melting of that newly fallen snow! Partly cloudy skies dominate for today, but clouds thicken by Thanksgiving. There's a chance for a few light rain showers Thanksgiving night as our next weather system moves into the Ohio Valley. Light rain showers or drizzle extend into Friday morning, before drier air settles in for the second half of Black Friday. All-in-all, Thanksgiving travel conditions look to be in good shape! A few clouds are possible on Saturday, with a better opportunity for widespread rain showers on Sunday. A wintry mix is possible late Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures this upcoming weekend will be in the 40s. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of evening light rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the middle/upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few light rain showers or drizzle in the morning. Some afternoon sunshine likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Some snow mixing in is possible late in the evening. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with night rain showers building in. Highs in the lower 40s.

