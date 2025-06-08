Today's Forecast; Pleasant Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A pleasant Sunday is on tap across West Michigan. Today will be mostly dry, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower is possible during the morning hours and a round of showers and thundershowers later in the evening and overnight period. Much of the upcoming week will be dry, though there are rain shower chances Monday afternoon into the evening hours and again later into the week and weekend. Much of the time will be dry, even on those days that feature isolated rain shower chances. As this point, no single day looks like a complete "wash-out". Highs this week will be in the 70s and low 80s, with the cooler days early in the week. High temperatures will bounce back up to near or above average for rest of the week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: A chance of early morning showers...especially south of Grand Rapids, otherwise smoky sunshine. More widespread showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two arrive later this evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: East early, becoming southerly 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance few showers and thundershowers. Lows in the mid-50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Smoky sunshine. Breezy with the chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: (Father's Day): Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

