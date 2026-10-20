Today's Forecast: Patchy fog early, then sunny and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The quiet weather continues this week in West Michigan, with warmer than average temperatures. Great days to be outside! This comes with an upper level blocking pattern similar to our heat domes during the summer, as well as a high pressure at the surface. There could be some patchy fog on your commute this morning but it should be spotty. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s again, like yesterday. Mornings the rest of the week and weekend will be in the low 40s with afternoons in the mid to upper 60s. The next chance for rain and a bigger cooldown comes with a cold front slowly approaching early next week.

TUESDAY: Patchy fog early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Wind: E/SE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: SE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wind: S/W at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance late day showers. Highs in the low 60s.

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