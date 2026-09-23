Today's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today is the first full day of Fall and it will definitely feel like it! Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 60s for most, while some of our southern neighborhoods south of I-94 may be a bit cooler where it will be more cloudy. This is thanks to a system passing to our south, which could also produce a few stray showers mainly south of Grand Rapids this afternoon and evening. It will be a breezy day too, with gusts from the northeast between 20-25 mph. Tomorrow will be a lot nicer with mostly sunny skies and high in the upper 60s, but still a bit breezy. We have a beautiful fall weekend in store with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s, perfect for any outdoor plans! Temperatures will gradually warm into next week as we return to the lower 70s. We'll also enjoy a long dry stretch of weather with no rain in the forecast until the middle of next week, late Tuesday into Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few stray showers possible near I-94. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Breezy, Wind E/NE at 10-15 mph, gusts 20-25.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy turning mostly clear. Chilly with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Wind E/NE at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wind E at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

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