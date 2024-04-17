Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy, scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Rain and storm chances last off/on through this evening, with some stronger thunderstorms possible...especially across our southern counties as a warm front nudges into the area in the afternoon. Total rainfall looks to be over .50" with this system. A few P.M. and night showers will be possible on Thursday, with drier conditions on Friday and Saturday, but also sharply cooler. We are concerned with a potential freeze Saturday night and Sunday morning. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially from Grand Rapids southward. Hail, wind, and isolated tornado possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southeast/southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s near 50.

