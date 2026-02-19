Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, chance P.M. showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We broke record highs temperatures in some spots on Wednesday. Today, we'll hang onto the unseasonably mild air for one more day! Patchy dense fog is possible in Mecosta and Montcalm counties through 7 AM with a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place until then. A few more rain showers and rumbles of thunder are likely this evening/night as a secondary low pressure system arrives. In fact, we could see a few showers this afternoon, especially south/east of Grand Rapids. Rain transitions to a wintry mix and then all snow showers as temperatures fall on Friday into the lower/mid 40s. Little/no accumulation is expected. we'll see cooler temperatures by the weekend with highs falling back into the 30s and some lake effect snow showers possible...especially on Sunday. The longer range forecast models indicate that overall, we may see temperatures remain above normal into early March. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid 30s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, still unseasonably warm. Rain showers possible this afternoon, but becoming more likely this evening and overnight. A rumble of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy, windy, and cooler with rain showers likely, especially early. Some snowflakes may mix in during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 40s early, then gradually falling into the 30s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs around 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

