Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect today for our northern counties of Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm due to Canadian wildfire smoke. As a cold front passes and stalls out, humid air remains in place through the weekend and into early next week. The best shower/storm chance today will be south of Grand Rapids. Saturday looks like a few rain showers with some storms...probably more widespread. We are under a MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5) for Saturday's severe potential...mainly south of Grand Rapids. Hot and humid conditions remain Sunday and Monday with highs near 90. Relief finally comes in the middle of next week! We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms, especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds northwest/northeast light.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. A chance of showers/storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southeast light.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube