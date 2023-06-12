Today's Forecast: Partly sunny & cooler with an isolated shower possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Yesterday was the first day in 33 days that West Michigan received widespread rainfall. It wasn't a lot, but a much welcomed tenth to quarter inch of rain for most communities. A low pressure system rotating into the Great Lakes will bring on and off rainfall through Tuesday. Winds out of the northeast will make for HIGH BEACH HAZARD along our lakeshore for the start of the work week. A lull in showers will likely occur on today but is set to resume more scattered activity again on Tuesday. Today will also feature some pockets of sunshine through the clouds in the afternoon. The estimated rain accumulation by Tuesday will be up to an additional 0.75" for some areas. Temperatures are set to return to seasonal averages in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloud. A shower is possible, but most rain will be around the Great Lakes region and miss West Michigan. Breezy at times, too. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Lows at 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers are likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradually clearing skies with a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

