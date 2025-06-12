Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower/storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our weather pattern becomes semi-active as a front stalls across West Michigan the next few days. This looks to keep a narrow east-west band of showers and storms fluctuating in the Lower Peninsula, but not always over our area. Today's shower chance looks to be mainly in our northern communities, with Friday evening and night becoming more widespread. Rain totals are trending downward across West Michigan during this time period, possibly due to lingering smoke in the atmosphere helping to dry the atmosphere out. No single day will be a wash-out, though there is a threat for pockets of locally steady rain at times through Saturday. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially north of Grand Rapids, but much of the day is expected to remain dry. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much of the day will likely remain dry again. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: (Father's Day): Partly cloudy to partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube