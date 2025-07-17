Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for lots of cloud cover through a majority of the day with breezy, cooler, and less humid conditions. Highs will only make the mid/upper 70s. High pressure building into the region will leave us with mostly cleat to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s. More sunshine and pleasant conditions are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Our next chance of shower/storms arrives on Saturday as the next frontal system arrives. Tonight we may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds...perhaps a lingering early shower/sprinkle, otherwise some afternoon clearing. Cooler, breezy, and gradually less humid. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear to partly cloudy and comfortably cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds east/southeast 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

