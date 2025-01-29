Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, chance snow showers or flurries

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for partly sunny, breezy conditions today with the chance of a passing snow shower or flurries this morning behind a cold front. High temperatures were already reached at midnight in the lower 40s. They will fall this morning and remain in the low/mid 30s most of the day. Thursday night into Friday we expect rain/snow showers to develop. There may be some light icy or an icy mix along/north of I-96 Friday morning, but most of the precipitation is expected to be rain, snow, or a combination of the two. There is another chance for more rain/snow on Sunday. So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 52" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Overall, we will be trending the next several days into milder temperatures (30s and a few 40s) and less chances for accumulating snow. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: A cold front moves through with the chance of some light snow showers or flurries, otherwise partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures in the lower 40s at midnight, then falling into the low/mid 30s the remainder of the day. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance or rain, snow, or a brief icy mix along/north of I-96. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and pleasant. A little cooler. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a rain/snow mix. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube