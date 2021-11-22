Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some wind gusts exceeded 50 mph last night into early this morning, but they are subsiding just a bit. The core of the strongest winds have already moved through the area producing power outages to more than 10,000 people. Winds remain brisk today, but not quite as strong as last night. While most of West Michigan will remain dry today and tomorrow, a few lake effect snow flurries are possible. Sunshine and slightly warmer conditions return for Tuesday, with more clouds (but warmer) Wednesday. If you are traveling for the holiday, rain chances are in our forecast for late Wednesday night. A few rain showers are possible Thanksgiving Day, with lake effect snow showers possible by Thanksgiving Night. Some minor snowfall will be possible by the evening hours. Check for updates closer to the holiday. Daytime high temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance for a few lake effect snow flurries. Highs in the lower 30s. Brisk west-northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill temperatures or "feels like" readings will be in the teens and lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Winds diminish. Lows in the low/mid 20s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer. Highs around 40. Winds west/south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers to start. Lake effect snow showers are possible by late afternoon/evening. Temperatures dropping through out the day, with highs reaching the lower 40s early.

FRIDAY: A few lake-effect snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

