Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expect partly cloudy skies this morning and temperatures in the lower 50s as you head out the door to start the new workweek. We look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as temperatures gain a bit of ground into the mid 70s. Our next chance for a shower or thunderstorm arrives Tuesday afternoon/evening into Wednesday as a weak disturbance lifts northward across the western Great Lakes. The story over the next week will be the increasingly warm temperatures anticipated to build into the region. Highs are to reach the middle 80s by late workweek into next weekend. A few showers or thunderstorms can show back up mainly on Sunday next weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s near I-94 and southward (more clouds) and in the mid 70s near I-96 (more sun). Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower or storm, then partly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

