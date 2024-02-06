Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and still mild

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: If you capture a picture of the sunrise or sunset in your community, send your photo to weather@fox17online.com! We will still have one more day with the blue skies before rain moves in to end the week. This morning starts mostly clear and turn partly cloudy with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures start the warming trend again back to the middle 40s today, with low to middle 50s by Thursday. Today will feature mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, while Wednesday will have more clouds than sun. The wave of warmth also comes with the chance of rain. Our next chance of widespread showers arrives late Thursday into Friday. As for our winter thaw, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal through Valentine's Day. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows at 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain showers. Breezy too. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Breezy to windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

