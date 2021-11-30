Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect mainly dry, partly sunny conditions today. The chance for light rain showers and warmer temperatures returns late Wednesday, with highs in the middle 40s tomorrow and near 50 on Thursday. We're watching the possibility of a much bigger system potentially impacting the region Sunday night into Monday with accumulating snow, wind, and perhaps lake-effect snow Monday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle possible. Highs around 40. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west/southeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain showers in the afternoon/evening. Some wet flakes may mix in. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds south/southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of an evening rain or snow shower. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

