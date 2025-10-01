Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, a bit cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We will get a brief minor cool down today and tomorrow as cool air rides around the edge of a Canadian high pressure, but temperatures will still remain above average. The 80s return Friday through the weekend as a huge area of high pressure returns to the region, promoting sunny, warm and dry weather. This may be the last of the 80s this season/this year. For comparison: "average" this time of year are highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Unfortunately, even though the dry & warm weather is nice for outdoor activities, the drought conditions will continue to worsen across West Michigan this week. Slight chances for showers are back in the forecast early next week, but amounts look very light. The tropics are somewhat active off the East Coast of the United States with Tropical Systems IMELDA and HUMBERTO. At this point, both storms are moving away from the United States, out to sea. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds east 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube