Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with warm temperatures and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A slight chance for a shower exists this morning mostly north of I-96 as a warm front lifts through the state. The front will bring temperatures well above normal in upper 70s to lower 80s. Locations northwest of Grand Rapids will be slightly cooler due to the lake influence with a strong southwesterly wind. After sunset today, we should see showers and storms slowly developing and continuing into Wednesday morning. Wednesday into Thursday the weather pattern will become more unsettled with scattered showers and possible storms expected. Temperatures will dip back below normal Friday before rising once again next weekend. Friday overnight and Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s having any frost or freeze a concern again.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm! Any showers and storms developing mainly after dark. Highs near 80. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s. Lows in the 30s with frost/freeze a concern.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning; otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

