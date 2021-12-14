Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid/upper 40s today. Near record high temperatures are possible this week on Wednesday and Thursday as another strong storm system moves into the region. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s both days. This system will also bring significant wind and increased rain chances Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. Our warmest temperatures on Thursday will occur in the morning before falling through the day. We think the core of the strongest winds will occur late Wednesday night into daybreak Thursday morning. 50 to 60 mph gusts are likely with scattered power outages. Cooler temperatures in the 30s will follow.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Still mild and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east-southeast at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of light rain developing after midnight. Mild lows around 40. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few light rain showers or drizzle possible. Near record warmth in the upper 50s to near 60 by mid/late evening. Breezy too!

Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning as a strong cold front slides through the state. Very windy! Highs in the lower 60s early, then falling through the day. Some sunshine likely by afternoon. Winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Scattered power outages are likely with this event!

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

