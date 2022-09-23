Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Friday! Your morning is off to a chilly start, with many of us waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Cloud cover will gradually increase during this afternoon and evening, with a high temperature of 63 degrees. Don't forget your jacket if you're planning to head downtown for ArtPrize or to cheer on your favorite football team! Looking at the weekend, rain showers develop on Saturday morning, with spotty showers in the afternoon. There are additional chances for rain Sunday through next Wednesday, although it will not be persistently raining each day. Showers will be hit-or-miss in nature! They should taper off Wednesday morning. Temperatures for the entire 7-day will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s! Overnight lows continue to dip to the 40s and 50s! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon/evening clouds. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds east/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

