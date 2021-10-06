Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We may start with some areas of patchy fog this morning, otherwise we expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies today with highs in the middle 70s. Clouds will thicken this evening and overnight as the moisture flow increases from the south, periods of rain are likely to develop on Thursday. Showers last into Friday, along with a stray thunderstorm or two. At this point, but it appears most of Saturday will stay dry but wet weather may return to the forecast as early as Sunday with the arrival of our next cold front. Temperatures through the entire period will be running at least five to ten degrees above normal.

TODAY: Some patchy morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, but becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of shower and storms late. Lows around 60. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms, but severe weather not likely. Highs in the low 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 70s.

