Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, cold and a bit breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover will slowly break up today as our winds also slowly relax back as we expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with temperatures only reaching the middle to upper 30s. Cloud cover increases on Friday, with daytime highs rebounding to the upper 40s. Our next system begins late Friday evening as light rain showers develop along a warm front. A cold front slides across the state early on Saturday, which will transition rain showers over to light snow! This will lead to another chance for slick roadways on Saturday. Winds will additionally be howling as the system passes with wind gusts potentially exceeding 45 mph. Dry and cloudy skies return for Sunday, but a few flurries can't be ruled out. A wintry mix is possible late Monday and throughout Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 30s next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Early morning clouds; otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 30s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. South winds 5 – 10 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloud cover increases as a warm front approach. Scattered showers develop late Friday night. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds southwest/south at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts exceeding 35 mph possible.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain showers transitioning to light snow showers. Our warmest temperatures will occur early in the morning around 50, then fall into the lower 30s the remainder of the day! Winds may gust to 45/50 mph.

SUNDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible later in the evening. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix possible and breezy winds. Highs in the upper 30s.

