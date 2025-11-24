Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy but rain this evening

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Big changes are brewing in West Michigan's weather as we approach Thanksgiving. We will have some sunshine early Monday, with clouds building in the afternoon as a system approaches from the southwest. Precipitation will hold off until Monday night. Widespread rain showers are likely Tuesday morning, but more isolated in the afternoon. Colder air arrive with a secondary low early Wednesday morning, with temperatures dropping through the 30s and a wintry mixture of rain and snow. Even colder air will move into the region later Wednesday into Thursday and Friday, with scattered snow showers. At this point, accumulation does not look to be significant; though could be just enough to produce slippery travel conditions at times for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There is also the potential for yet another system to bring widespread snow to the region for Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead into the first week of December; a "colder than average" pattern shift is ahead. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing cloudiness. Breezier and a touch "warmer". Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers; Snow may begin to mix in with the rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Breezy west wind

THANKSGIVING: Much colder with scattered snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Breezy west wind.

FRIDAY: Cold with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Remaining cold with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s

SUNDAY: Chance wintry mix. Highs in the mid-30s.

