Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, cool, isolated shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Widespread rain totals of a quarter to half inch were reported with the cold front that passed through the state on Wednesday, with some spots getting almost 2" of rain! Temperatures will be dropping to mid-October levels the next few days, with potential for near record cool highs today, Friday, and Saturday. That means mid 60s during the day and 40s at night! It will also be very breezy, with winds sustained at 15 mph most days and gusts up to 40 mph possible on Friday. The colder air will linger into the weekend, with an isolated shower possible today, scattered showers tonight and Friday with a reinforcing cold front. At this point, the weekend is looking mainly dry and cool, although an isolated shower or two will be possible on Saturday. A HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK is in effect for high waves along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline. Swimming is not advised. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and sharply cooler. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy, and cool with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35/40 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, continued cool. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube