Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A bit of a foggy start with a stray shower possible early this morning; otherwise partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. High temperatures rebound to the low/mid 70s today too! Our warmest temperatures this week will occur Friday, with highs in the low/mid 80s. A cold front is expected to cross West Michigan Friday late afternoon/early evening, possibly firing up showers and thunderstorms. Most of lower Michigan is already in a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather during the P.M. hours Friday. Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats between about 3 P.M. and 9 P.M. Friday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to this event. Scattered rain showers persist throughout Saturday, with drier conditions for Sunday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Chance for a morning shower, otherwise partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and storms possible. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to possibly severe. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies. Rain departs late Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

