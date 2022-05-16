Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and seasonal temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Monday kicking off with a nice mix of sun and clouds! Most of the region will stay dry even despite a passing cold front! It will feel much more comfortable, with a high temperature towards 70 degrees. Tuesday begins mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with clouds building late in the evening. A weak system takes aim at West Michigan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air settles in this week, with high temperatures expected to return to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs near 70 degrees. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cool. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds develop late, with the chance of a shower overnight. Cooler with highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of late evening shower near I-94. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Building cloud cover with the afternoon and evening chance for shower and storms with some storms possibly being strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube