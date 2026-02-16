Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This week will be a mild, unseasonably warm week with highs well above normal. We'll see some sunshine today after some patchy morning fog and highs in the upper 40s to near 50. By mid-week, highs will move into the 50s, but that comes with the likelihood of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as our next weather system arrives. Anywhere from .25" to .50" of rain is likely. We need a slow and gradual thaw so we limit our flooding concerns and gently thaw the ice on area rivers to prevent or mitigate ice jams. A gradual thaw is always best! A few more light rain/snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, before the secondary system moves out. Cooler temperatures are expected by the weekend with highs falling back into the 30s. Our longer range forecast models indicate that overall, we may see temperatures remain above normal into early March. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid 30s.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and mild. Some light rain is possible across our northern counties this afternoon well north of Grand Rapids from a weak clipper system passing through Canada, but most areas will remain dry. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy A.M. fog, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. Rain showers develop around/after midnight. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely...especially in the morning, but drier in the afternoon. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Chance of rain/snow showers around/after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

