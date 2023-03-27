Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A short wave system moving through the southern Great Lakes region is bringing light rain or light snow early this morning. Accumulations of snow will be minimal, but some roads along I-96 may see slushy spots during this morning’s commute. The start of the work week will feature decreasing clouds into Tuesday with temps a touch below normal in the middle 40s. A cold front will move in from the northwest Wednesday, bringing us another chance for rain or snow showers, but expected to have minimal accumulations. We are tracking another bigger system at the end of the week, bringing widespread rain showers and the chance at our first 60 degree day of the year in Grand Rapids. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds through the day. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and/or snow. Accumulations expected to be minimal. Highs in the upper 30s near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Overcast with chance of rain. Rumbles of thunder possible in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain / snow mix chances and breezy winds. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube