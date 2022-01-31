Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Looking for a little warm up? Today will be in the low 30s, and Tuesday near 40 degrees! Today we expect partly cloudy skies with the best sunshine in the afternoon and a light southeast wind that picks up in the late evening hours. Tuesday will have mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon with possible late evening wintry mix transitioning to snow. We're tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing mainly snowfall to West Michigan. The latest forecast models show this system tracking further southeast of Michigan. That means colder air and several inches of snow accumulation especially the more south and east you live. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts for updates as details will likely change. Difficult travel conditions are likely with this passing system, especially closer to Lansing and Detroit.

TODAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain possible in the evening transitioning to a wintry mix then snow overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers, with the heaviest bands south and east of Grand Rapids. Accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s early Wednesday, dropping throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Snow showers continue, with the heaviest bands south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper teens early on dropping into the lower teens and single digits by day’s end.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube