Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies early, but the clouds gradually thicken this afternoon as weaker system passes to our north. It's possible we see an evening/nighttime passing snow shwoer or few flurries. Highs will make the mid 30s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 50/52. Saturday evening/night our next weather system arrives, with the chance for snow showers and reinforcing colder air. A widespread 1-3" is expected, with mainly accumulations on elevated and grassy spots. Roads could be a little slick in spots, but no major travel disruptions. Longer range temperature outlooks still keep Michigan in at/above normal readings into the first full week of March and perhaps beyond. Normal highs are in the mid 30s, so no Arctic air is on the horizon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, clouds gradually thicken this afternoon. Chance of light snow showers/flurries this evening, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Highs near 50/52. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance evening/night snow showers. Accumulations of 1" to 3" possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY:Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to party sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

