Today's Forecast; No "Tricks" or "Treats"

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Mother Nature won't be serving up "tricks" or "treats" for this Halloween Friday. Considerable cloudiness will fill the skies, with the chance for a few rain showers. It will be a bit breezier later in the day, with highs in the low-50s. No major storms are on the horizon for West Michigan, but a few clipper systems will bring isolated shower chances over the next several days. Temperatures remain close to "average" through next week, with high temperatures in the low 50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few lake effect rain showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Slight chance shower. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with spotty lake effect rain showers. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Remember to "Fall Back" an hour at 2 a.m., as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Morning clouds with a chance of showers, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Slight chance shower. Highs in the low-mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Highs in the low 50s.

