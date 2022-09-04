Today's Forecast: Much cooler and less humid today, a few stray showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Taking a turn for the cooler, today temperatures will struggle to heat up to the upper 70s. Spotty shower chances linger through the late afternoon. Dew points will viciously drop tonight, leading us to feel cool and comfortable heading into Monday. Labor da will feature partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and the start to an overall pleasant week. Temperatures become comfortable in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the remainder of the work week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Stray, lingering showers possible until late this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds out of the east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Humidity drops, and cooler temperatures take control. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds east/northeast between 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

