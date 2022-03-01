Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy with a flurry or sprinkle possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy first day of meteorological Spring! We kick off the day with calm winds and partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A series of weak, moisture starved systems will track to our north this week. This will bring the chance of a flurry or sprinkle this afternoon and then a little better chance of light rain/snow Wednesday. West Michigan can expect little accumulations, if any, but some lingering precipitation from these passing systems is possible. Any precipitation will be light and have little to no travel impacts. A larger system is expected to develop for the upcoming weekend, initially bringing rain showers Saturday into Sunday. Localized flooding is still occurring along the Grand River in Comstock Park as levels are above flood stage, the FLOOD WARNING is in effect through Wednesday morning. Thursday is our coldest day this week with highs around 30 degrees; otherwise we will be slightly above average and even pushing the upper 40s and 50 degrees over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, with a chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs in the low 40s. Winds west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain or snow showers. Minor accumulations, if any. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and the coldest day of the week. Highs near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with an early wintry mix before transitioning to rain the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube