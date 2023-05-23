Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a bit warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It's a hazy day once again in West Michigan due to Canadian wildfire smoke sticks around for one more day. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s today. A "back door" cold front passes on Wednesday, which will bring come cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. A stray sprinkle is possible on Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. Frost is possible Wednesday overnight into Thursday with cooler temperatures near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday through Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will soar to the lower 80s by this weekend, too. Get outside and enjoy! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies as cold front slides through the state. Small chance of a light shower along/north of I-96. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Frost possible at night.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

