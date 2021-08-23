Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Warm and humid - that will be the main theme of the forecast over the next week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be quite warm with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values reaching into the 90s during the afternoon. Shower and storm chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Additional spotty showers and storms will be possible late week into next weekend but it would seem that most hours are to be rain-free at that time. Readings remain above normal through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Northwest/west-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northwest/west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, and very humid. A chance of showers/storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

