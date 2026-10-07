Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It will be another beautiful day with a lot of sunshine and temperatures that will reach the 70s in many spots. The exception will be along the lakeshore where it will be a touch cooler in the upper 60s thanks to a westerly breeze coming off of Lake Michigan. We will cool slightly for Thursday and Friday into the 60s but a very big warm-up is expected this weekend. Saturday looks like a fantastic day with tons of sunshine and well above average temperatures in the mid to upper 70s... enjoy!! We'll still be in the 70s on Sunday, but more clouds will be coming in from the south. This will be from a post-tropical system that is expected to develop in the Gulf over the next few days. We will keep an eye on this as it could lead to some rain on Sunday, the question right now is how far north the rain will travel. We'll likely see one more 70 degree day on Monday, before we cool back down to the 60s on Tuesday along with a chance for rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s and breezy. Wind W at 10-15 mph, gusts 20.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a chance for a stray shower mainly north of Grand Rapids. Lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s. Wind W/NW at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Wind W/NW at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers, especially early. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube