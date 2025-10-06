Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm, night rain

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a "Summer-like" weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s near record levels, sharply cooler changes will unfold this week. Today will likely be the last of the 80-degree days of the season, and likely the year. For comparison: "average" this time of year are highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. There is also a growing concern for grass and brush fires, as drought conditions are continuing to worsen across West Michigan. Rain showers are finally in the forecast beginning this evening and continuing overnight into Tuesday morning. The showers will come along with a significant pattern shift, dropping high temperatures into the "seasonable sixties" starting Tuesday and continuing through much of the week. Areas of frost will be possible on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Widespread showers arriving this evening and overnight. A rumble of thunder possible too. Highs in in the lower 80s..near record levels. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and with rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms, but nothing severe is likely. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds west/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and lingering showers or drizzle, otherwise gradual afternoon clearing, but sharply cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 60s. (Patchy frost possible)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube