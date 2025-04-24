Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in spots. We have the chance for a few scattered showers/storms on Friday as a low pressure system works through the southern portion of the state. Dry weather arrives this weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s to low/mid 60s. Another warm up arrives Monday and Tuesday next week with highs well into the 70s. More storms are possible next Tuesday, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely (mainly P.M.). Chance of thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. Highs around 70. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Cooler & breezy too. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

