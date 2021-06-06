Tonight's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm & increasingly humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Clouds are to be on the increase this evening as a more humid atmosphere arrives from the south. Humidity picks up overnight and into Monday and then sticks around for the remainder of the workweek. Common dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A spotty or scattered shower/t-storm chance enters the picture on Monday afternoon and continues through at least Thursday afternoon. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe this week but slow-moving showers and thunderstorms can provide for locally heavy rain. Unfortunately, a number of locations will likely dodge the heaviest of the rains as activity will be spotty. The warm and above normal temperatures are likely to last through much of this coming week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Lows near 70. Winds south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW/MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance for an afternoon shower/t-storm. Quite humid. Highs in the middle 80s. South southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. Humid. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

